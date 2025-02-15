Advertisement
SHEESH MAHAL

'Sheesh Mahal' Under Scanner, Delhi Vigilance Body Orders Probe Over Construction Irregularities

Delhi Vigilance has ordered a detailed probe into the spending on renovations and luxury additions at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, former CM Kejriwal's residence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Sheesh Mahal' Under Scanner, Delhi Vigilance Body Orders Probe Over Construction Irregularities

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed probe into the spending on renovations and luxury additions at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

The CVC has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to investigate allegations of violations of building norms for constructing a lavish 40,000-square-yard mansion (Sheesh Mahal).

The CVC ordered the probe on February 13 after the CPWD submitted a report on Arvind Kejriwal's official CM residence, following a complaint by BJP leader Vijender Gupta. 

Gupta had filed the complaint on October 14, 2024, regarding alleged illegal construction at Kejriwal's former residence at 6 Flag Staff Road.

He accused Kejriwal of violating building regulations to build a lavish mansion ('Sheesh Mahal') spanning 40,000 square yards (8 acres). The complaint pointed out that government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (formerly housing senior officers and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence, breaching ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms, and lacking approved layout plans.

On October 16, the CVC registered the complaint for further examination. 

 

(With ANI inputs)

