/Sheetalnath Temple reopens in Srinagar: A new dawn for Kashmiri Pandits' homecoming

Ravinder Aansdhan, a native of the same place who had come from Delhi for this function, said: “I am a resident of here, a resident of this very locality. When the era of militancy started in 1992, this temple was burnt for the first time. The militants weren’t satisfied they burnt it once again in ‘93. After that, we completely closed this temple, And then, in February 2022, on February 22, 2022, we reopened this temple. We started to worship here, worshiping Bhairavnath, because the installation here is of Sheetalnath Bhairavnath. Then it caught attention everywhere. The Central and state governments took over here, and we have opened a temple here now, in 2022, they started work, and today look, in 2027, after 5 years Smart City has done a very good job, built a very good temple for us, and built a good havanshala. Today, childhood memories got refreshed once again. This was the area where Kashmiri Pandits used to gather. Right from here, every function of Kashmiri Pandits used to start because this is the only temple where there is political significance. Right here, Mahatma Gandhi had seen a ray of hope. Right here, Jawaharlal Nehru had lectured. Madhok Ji spoke here, Veer Savarkar, L.K. Advani, and after that, our State’s Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad Sahab used to come here, celebrated Janmashtami, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah used to come, Farooq Abdullah used to come, things used to go on like this. It’s Very good, feeling today It shows Kashmiriyat never ends, Kashmiriyat always remains, culture always stays alive. But we have to preserve it. For this, the State Government, Central Government, and UT should come forward and help us. Only then will it happen, right? Here, this locality was such that there were 115 Hindu homes, it was their temple, and there were only 25 Muslim homes. When land sharks started grabbing into it, these Muslim brothers called me I come from Delhi, and we protected the temple and saved the temple from them.”