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Sheetalnath Temple reopens in Srinagar: A new dawn for Kashmiri Pandits' homecoming

Discover the historic reopening of the centuries-old Sheetalnath Temple in Srinagar after 34 years. Explore how its renovation under the Smart City project revives Kashmiri Pandit heritage and homecoming hopes.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
Sheetalnath Temple reopens in Srinagar: A new dawn for Kashmiri Pandits' homecoming
Image Credit: Sheetalnath Temple reopens in Srinagar

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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Sheetalnath Temple reopens in Srinagar: A new dawn for Kashmiri Pandits' homecoming
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