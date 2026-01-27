Shefali Bagga net worth and car collection: Income, luxury cars, lifestyle and recent relationship buzz

Shefali Bagga is an Indian sports presenter, television anchor, reality TV personality, and social media influencer who has a strong presence across entertainment and social media platforms. She first gained widespread recognition after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and later expanded her career into news anchoring, sports hosting, and influencer work.

As of 2026, Shefali Bagga’s estimated net worth is between Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 10 crore (approximately $1–1.2 million), according to financial estimates based on her earnings from multiple income sources.

Bagga’s wealth comes from various avenues in the media and entertainment industry. She began her career as a news reporter and anchor, working with Hindi news channels such as Tez News and Aaj Tak.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 13, which expanded her audience support and online presence. Since then, she has hosted TV shows, anchored cricket and entertainment segments, and collaborated with brands on social media.

In addition to television work, Bagga earns from brand endorsements, sponsored social media content, and digital platforms. She has a large follower base of around 5 million on Instagram.

(Also Read: Forgot to wish your loved ones on their birthday? Here’s how to send messages automatically on WhatsApp at sharp 12:00 am)

Car collection and lifestyle

While Bagga keeps much of her personal life private, some publicly available reports suggest that she owns luxury vehicles as part of her lifestyle. According to online biographical sources, she reportedly owns premium cars such as a Mercedes-Maybach and an MG Gloster SUV.

Specific information about Bagga’s real estate holdings is limited in the public domain. She is very active on Instagram and Twitter, where she has millions of followers, and continues to engage audiences with lifestyle, travel, fitness content, and sports presenters.

Recent rumours

Recently, rumours linking Shefali Bagga with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have sparked reactions on social media and news platforms. The speculation began after the two were seen together at a dinner outing in Mumbai. Videos and photos from the evening quickly went viral, leading to discussion about their relationship.

The timing added to the buzz, as fans had earlier noticed that Chahal and radio jockey RJ Mahvash had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, neither Shefali Bagga nor Yuzvendra Chahal have confirmed the rumours so far. As of now, these rumours are unverified and fans are waiting for an official response.