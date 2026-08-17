Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Shehzad Poonawala presses BJP to accept resignation in second letter

Shehzad Poonawala presses BJP to accept resignation in second letter

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has submitted a second resignation letter, urging the party leadership to accept his resignation and relieve him of his organisational responsibilities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Shehzad Poonawala presses BJP to accept resignation in second letter
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star’s family confirms tragic death
2
3
4
5