/'PM Modi has failed to be a dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla takes sharp sarcastic swipe at Opposition over NEET protests

The opposition faced a sarcastically aggressive criticism of BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday after the BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "failed" to become a dictator, contrasting PM Modi's appeal for forgiveness from the protesters to the Congress’s legacy on freedom of expression.
The harsh criticism came after the controversial profile change by Poonawalla on social media site X, which led to political speculation before the leader released a biting video message.
"Twelve years have passed, and he is a failure. He doesn't even know how to become a proper dictator," Poonawalla remarked sarcastically while addressing PM Modi's left-liberal critics.
PM @narendramodi YOU FAILED— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2026
So disappointed
Never ever expected this.
Watch the Truth till the end https://t.co/hE724ESB16 pic.twitter.com/CHOfRaq367
Poonawalla's sarcastic remark came right after a late-night video message was released by Prime Minister Modi on Friday. Speaking on the aftermath of the 36-day nationwide student protest campaign carried out by the youth organisation Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)—the agitation campaign which ended after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan—the Prime Minister addressed the abuse received against himself and his deceased mother during the protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Instead of demanding legal punishment, PM Modi called for forgiveness:
In his speech, Poonawalla made a distinct comparison of the actions of the central government against student agitation with actions taken by opposition-governed states, thereby challenging the leader of the opposition party, Rahul Gandhi.
"Rahul Gandhi is a descendant of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. Learn from them what a real dictatorship is, what a real Emergency is, Modi ji," Poonawalla stated.
He further cited the following police actions taken in the states governed by opposition parties:
Legal actions over social media posts: According to him, in Kerala state, cases were filed against users of Instagram accounts posting content mocking Rahul Gandhi.
Suppression of political dissent: Mentioned police actions in Karnataka due to posters and satirical rap songs targeting the political leadership.
Historical context of dissent: The cited instances of historic suppression include the 1975 Emergency, the Navnirman movement, the Assam movement, and the anti-corruption campaign spearheaded by Anna Hazare.
This debate surfaces at a time when tensions are already rising due to protests against irregularities in NEET exams. Top leaders of the opposition, such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray, had repeatedly described the ruling dispensation as dictatorial in the wake of initial police crackdown against protesters.
Concluding his speech, Poonawalla threw the opposition's main argument back in their faces: "Today, children use abusive language, and you say, 'They are kids, mistakes happen.' But Rahul ji, like a real dictator, gets cases filed over an Instagram post. Modi ji, you have dashed the hopes of all these left-liberals—you have failed to be a dictator."
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