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'PM Modi has failed to be a dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla takes sharp sarcastic swipe at Opposition over NEET protests

In a biting, sarcastically charged video message following his profile update on X, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "failed" to become a dictator.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
'PM Modi has failed to be a dictator': Shehzad Poonawalla takes sharp sarcastic swipe at Opposition over NEET protests
Image Credit: BJP National Spokespersons Shehzad Poonawalla address a press conference. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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