/Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP; changes X bio

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party due to personal reasons. Following his resignation, Poonawalla updated his X profile to remove his BJP national spokesperson title, though his bio still describes him as a lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
After stepping down, Poonawalla changed his social media profile details. In a post on X, he wrote, "Religion Islam, Culture ~ Hindu, Ideology ~ Bhartiya : Author: GST Ki Yatra ; Lifelong follower of PM @narendramodi."
Reports indicate he left the BJP for personal reasons, though the party has not yet released an official statement. Poonawalla had previously hinted at stepping away from active politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections before deciding to continue his political work.
Poonawalla first gained national attention after leaving the Congress party and emerging as a prominent television voice for the BJP. Born on October 17, 1987, in Pune, Maharashtra, he attended St. Vincent’s High School, the MIT School of Government, and earned a law degree from Pune University. He began his political career with the Congress party's media team.
He rose to fame in 2017 after publicly questioning the election process for the Congress presidency, criticizing what he described as a lack of internal democracy. This dispute brought him into the national spotlight and ultimately led to his departure from the Congress party.
After parting ways with Congress, Poonawalla joined the BJP and became one of the party’s most visible English-language television debaters. He frequently defended government policies on national security, minority affairs, welfare schemes, and political reforms.
He is also the author of the book GST Ki Yatra: From Tax Terror to Bachat Utsav, which examines the Goods and Services Tax system and its economic impact under the Modi administration.
Poonawalla has frequently defined his public identity using the phrase "Religion Islam, Culture Hindu, Ideology Bhartiya," while maintaining strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In early 2025, he faced public scrutiny following a controversial remark during a television debate, for which he later issued an apology.
Following his resignation from the BJP, questions remain regarding his future political path. His transition from a Congress media member to a leading BJP spokesperson has established him as a recognized figure in Indian political media.
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