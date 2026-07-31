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Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP; changes X bio

Bharatiya Janata Party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has resigned from the party. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP; changes X bio
Image Credit: ANI, X/@Shehzad_Ind. Shehzad Poonawalla.

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