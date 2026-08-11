/Sheikh Hasina, border, water: Bangladesh’s BNP government reveals its India policy

Dhaka: Bangladesh wants to build its relationship with India around mutual benefit, respect and national interests, Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday (August 10).
Speaking to ANI, she said the newly elected Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government is following a “Bangladesh First” approach in foreign policy while seeking stable and constructive ties with India, its largest neighbour.
“India is our largest neighbour. For Bangladesh, obviously, we want to have a very good and healthy relationship with our neighbour... When it comes to foreign relationships, we have presented our 'Bangladesh First' approach. And that is very clear that we want to build all our foreign relationships based on a win-win strategy. And that would be the baseline for our relationship with India,” she said.
Dhaka and New Delhi have several issues that need regular talks. These include border management, long-pending water-sharing agreements and former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India.
Chowdhury said the BNP government wants to handle these issues through formal diplomatic channels while protecting Bangladesh’s national interests.
“The BNP wants to handle these issues professionally and respectfully while protecting Bangladesh’s national dignity. Bangladesh does not want hostility with any neighbour, but it expects to be treated with respect, fairness and recognition of its rights, with both sides working towards a mutually beneficial relationship,” she said.
Chowdhury’s comments give an indication of how the BNP government plans to approach relations with neighbouring countries. The “Bangladesh First” policy places national interests at the centre of its foreign relations while keeping room for cooperation with neighbouring states.
India is especially important to it because of the two countries’ long shared border, close economic links and extensive people-to-people connections. Issues involving border security and water resources require regular coordination between the two governments.
The presence of Hasina in India is also a sensitive issue in Dhaka-New Delhi relations. The former prime minister has been living in Delhi after fleeing Bangladesh following the August 2024 student-led uprising, and her future has become part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two countries.
Chowdhury said Bangladesh wants these matters to be handled with respect and through established channels rather than through hostility towards its neighbours.
The parliamentary panel chief also stressed that stable relations between Bangladesh and India should bring practical benefits to people in both countries.
She said long-term regional stability and cooperation would require both sides to work together and find outcomes that serve their respective interests.
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