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Sheikh Hasina, border, water: Bangladesh’s BNP government reveals its India policy

Bangladesh’s new BNP-led government says it wants to handle issues with India through diplomacy, mutual respect and a policy based on Bangladesh’s national interests.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Sheikh Hasina, border, water: Bangladesh’s BNP government reveals its India policy
Image Credit: Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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