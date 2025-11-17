Sheikh Hasina Verdict: A Bangladesh court on Monday afternoon found ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of committing "crimes against humanity" during the July-August uprising in 2024. It was reported by the local media that the International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced Hasina to death. Meanwhile, reacting to the verdict of the court Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that New Delhi has taken note of the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.

MEA also underlined that India will always engage constructively with all stakeholders.

The statement read, "India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence

The tribunal found the former PM guilty on all five charges of crimes against humanity, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to ANI, the local news outlet further said that the historic judgement concludes that Hasina and the two other accused, former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the July-August movement.

Where Is Sheikh Hasina?

The 78-year-old leader had fled to New Delhi after the fall of her regime in Dhaka. Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, was tried in absentia.

Sheikh Hasina's Response To Verdict

The Awami League leader, Sheikh Hasina, responded to the verdict made against her, calling the decision made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate.

(with ANI inputs)