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Sheikh Hasina’s address to media from New Delhi sparks Bangladesh fury – why Dhaka is angry

Dhaka has repeated its demand for Hasina’s extradition under the 2013 India-Bangladesh treaty. The ties between the two neighbours face new challenges.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:53 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:53 AM IST
Sheikh Hasina’s address to media from New Delhi sparks Bangladesh fury – why Dhaka is angry
Image Credit: (Photo: X)

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Sheikh Hasina’s address to media from New Delhi sparks Bangladesh fury – why Dhaka is angry
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