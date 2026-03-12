India pierces Hormuz blockade: How Indian-captained tanker defies missiles to secure nation's oil supply | VIDEO

In a game of "cat and mouse" at a time when the stakes are extremely high in the Middle East region, a crude oil tanker ship, Shenlong, has successfully docked at Mumbai Port. The ship is the first vessel to safely traverse the Strait of Hormuz en route to India since the outbreak of hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran.

The arrival of the Shenlong at Mumbai Port last evening is a major victory for India's energy security needs, as it has successfully employed "dark" navigation to evade the most volatile military choke point in the world.

#WATCH | Liberia-flagged tanker ship 'Shenlong' enters Indian waters near Mumbai Port. It was captained by an Indian and was loaded with crude oil from the Saudi port Ras Tanura.



Latest visuals from Mumbai Port pic.twitter.com/4BWABAsZ88 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The stealth run: Disappearing in the Strait of Hormuz

The Liberia-registered vessel is a Suezmax-class ship that carried 135,335 metric tonnes of crude oil from Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. The vessel had left Ras Tanura on March 3. As it entered the narrow Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which has witnessed signal jamming and missile strikes by hostile forces, it deliberately decided to "disappear." The Strait is a narrow choke point that has witnessed a lot of violence during the past few days.

The blackout: On March 8, tracking data showed the Shenlong's last signal inside the Strait. The vessel then went "dark," manually disabling its identification systems to avoid detection by hostile forces.

The reappearance: After 24 hours of silence, the ship reappeared on tracking databases on March 9, having successfully cleared the danger zone and entered the open waters of the Arabian Sea.

What it means to 'Go Dark'

In maritime terminology, "going dark" involves switching off the Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Protocol breach: Under international maritime law, AIS must remain active for safety. However, exceptions are made in conflict zones where broadcasting a ship’s identity, speed, and location are akin to painting a target on the hull.

Risk mitigation: By silencing its transponder, the Shenlong avoided the radar-tracking and spoofing tactics that have led to the destruction of other commercial vessels in the region.

Arrival at Mumbai: Discharging the lifeblood of the city

Captain Sukshant Singh Sandhu, leading a diverse crew of 29—including Indians, Pakistanis, and Filipinos—brought the vessel to Mumbai at 1:00 PM on Wednesday.

Current status: The tanker is currently berthed at the Jawahar Dweep Terminal.

Supply chain: "The vessel has started discharging its cargo," stated Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority. The crude is destined for refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai, and will take approximately 36 hours to unload.

The high stakes of the Hormuz chokepoint

The Shenlong's success comes as a relief against a backdrop of maritime disaster.

Recent casualties: Shortly after the Shenlong's transit, the Thai bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was hit by projectiles while bound for Kandla Port, India. That vessel caught fire, and three crew members remain missing.

Global impact: The Strait of Hormuz handles over 20 million barrels of oil daily. With traffic currently slowed to a crawl, the Shenlong’s successful "stealth" strategy may become the new blueprint for tankers attempting to keep global energy markets afloat during the 2026 conflict.

