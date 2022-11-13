Sheru weds Sweety! Gurgaon couple to organise pet dogs' marriage

In a bizarre wedding ceremony, two dogs would be married by their owners in Gurgaon`s Palam Vihar extension on Sunday evening. The owners have made all arrangements for this unconventional marriage ceremony after arranging a match between their pet dogs.

Sheru (male dog) and Sweety (female dog) will take the `Pheras` at around 8.30 p.m. According to the pet owners, for the marriage, 100 invitation cards have been sent to a neighbourhood of Jile Singh Colony in Palam Vihar Extension, as they will be attending the marriage ceremony as `Baraatis.`

Rani, the woman who raised Sweety, said: "I did not have children so my husband brought Sweety from a local temple 3 years ago and since then I have raised Sweety like her child."

"With this wedding, we now have the opportunity to perform a `kanyadaan` like a Hindu ritual," she added. Sheru, the eight-year-old dog, was adopted by the childless couple after picking him up from the streets.

Live TV