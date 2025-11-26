India’s pharmaceutical industry is preparing for a transformative leap as it strengthens its global foothold with USD 30 billion in exports, a rapid shift toward biosimilars and complex generics, and a booming USD 5 billion nutraceutical market. From reducing reliance on Chinese APIs to expanding innovation in biologics and next-generation therapies like GLP-1 agonists for obesity and diabetes, the sector is moving beyond its generics-driven legacy into a future powered by scientific capability, self-reliance, and global market leadership.

Experts believe that at the forefront of this evolution, India is positioned not just to make affordable medicines for the world — but to shape the future of pharmaceuticals.

Namit Joshi, Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said that India's pharmaceutical industry continues to strengthen globally with exports reaching $30.46 billion. "India's move from fifth to fourth position reflects strong performance in generics, which contribute $16 billion, and continued trust from the US and Europe accounting for 50-53 percent of exports. Despite initial tariff concerns under Section 232, no duties have been imposed and exports remain in positive territory," said Joshi while addressing the 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India, organized by Informa Markets in India. Attracting over 2,000 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors from more than 120 countries, the expo served as a dynamic hub for collaboration, spanning pharma machinery, packaging, analytical instruments, and ingredients, fostering strategic partnerships among global stakeholders.

Industry leaders noted that the next phase of growth will depend on advancing into complex generics, peptides, biosimilars, and biologics. With increasing global competition and opportunities in emerging categories such as obesity therapeutics, our goal is to evolve from being launch-focused to innovation-driven, and with strong policy support and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we remain confident in India's continued leadership.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, that the country is witnessing a powerful transformation as India strengthens its footprint across traditional generics, complex formulations, biologics, and advanced therapies.

"India's pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a significant shift. Imports of active ingredients from China, which previously grew at 14 to 15 percent annually, have now plateaued, rising only from Rs 23,000 crore in 2023 to about Rs 24,000 crore today. This stabilization reflects the impact of initiatives such as the PLI scheme and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, which are strengthening domestic manufacturing capability, improving value-chain control, and encouraging local entrepreneurship," said Dr. Kalyan Chakravarthy, Executive Vice President at Dr. Reddy's.

The experts noted that the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market, currently growing at around 5 percent, is expected to achieve double-digit growth by 2030, supported by upcoming patent expiries between 2026 and 2029 and the evolution of new therapies. The next phase of Indian pharma will be driven by self-reliance, scientific strength, and the vision to deliver global innovation from India, they said.