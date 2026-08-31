/Shifting gears for 2027: Jayant Chaudhary adopts BJP’s playbook to strengthen RLD in UP - Details

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections months away, not only the bigger parties but even their allies are reworking their strategy. Although the official bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is still months away, the political temperature is already rising. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Jayant Chaudhary has introduced a massive and aggressive strategic shift, presenting his 2027 electoral blueprint to party cadres during a crucial convention in Lucknow.