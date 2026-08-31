/Shifting gears for 2027: Jayant Chaudhary adopts BJP’s playbook to strengthen RLD in UP - Details

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections months away, not only the bigger parties but even their allies are reworking their strategy. Although the official bugle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is still months away, the political temperature is already rising. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) National President Jayant Chaudhary has introduced a massive and aggressive strategic shift, presenting his 2027 electoral blueprint to party cadres during a crucial convention in Lucknow.
Moving away from relying solely on mass rallies and senior leadership, the RLD is set to contest the upcoming elections by building an impregnable fortress right down to the booth level—modeled directly after its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) successful 'micro-management' framework. This strategic pivot makes one thing clear: abandoning traditional political methods, the RLD is embracing the BJP's proven booth management model to deepen its political roots across western Uttar Pradesh and the entire state.
The RLD leadership clearly recognises that elections are won at the polling booth, not just across assembly constituencies. To translate this strategy onto the ground, the party is rolling out a dedicated grassroots framework known as 'Team RLD and Team Jayant'.
This new organisational network creates a direct operational chain stretching from the state command centre down to rural paths and urban wards:
* Pyramid Hierarchy: At the apex sits the State Command, followed sequentially by District Coordinators, District Executive Committees, and at the most vital grassroots tier—Village/Ward Contact Points and Cadres.
* Generational Shift: A massive campaign is underway to infuse fresh energy into the party by inducting youth and the younger generation into the core organization.
Within this new 'Team RLD and Team Jayant' architecture, the District Coordinator holds the pivotal position. Tasked with spearheading the party's campaign across their assigned district, they will coordinate with MPs, MLAs, and seasoned leaders to assemble a streamlined District Executive Committee.
This core team will ensure that the RLD flag and Jayant Chaudhary's message reach every single village and ward. Ultimately, mobilizing individual voters to the polling booths on election day will rest squarely on the shoulders of this ground-level network.
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