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  • /Shifting gears for 2027: Jayant Chaudhary adopts BJP’s playbook to strengthen RLD in UP - Details

Shifting gears for 2027: Jayant Chaudhary adopts BJP’s playbook to strengthen RLD in UP - Details

The RLD leadership clearly recognises that elections are won at the polling booth, not just across assembly constituencies. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Shifting gears for 2027: Jayant Chaudhary adopts BJP’s playbook to strengthen RLD in UP - Details
Image Credit: X/JayantChaudhary

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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