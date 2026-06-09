Shigella infection alert in Kerala, health department steps up vigil - check who is most at risk

Kerala has issued a public health alert following fresh cases of Shigella infections reported in parts of the state, prompting the Health Department to step up containment and preventive measures on a war footing.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has instructed local self-government bodies and health officials to strengthen surveillance, sanitation efforts and water safety measures to curb any further spread of the infection.

The state government has also initiated urgent steps to safeguard drinking water sources, with particular emphasis on chlorination, inspections of public wells and rigorous monitoring of contamination risks.

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Sanitation campaigns have been intensified in affected areas, with authorities directing the swift clearance of waste and stricter adherence to hygiene standards in public spaces.

Officials said the response is being coordinated jointly by the Health Department and local self-government bodies, with field teams instructed to remain on heightened alert.

Hospitals have also been directed to maintain adequate infrastructure, ensure preparedness for isolation requirements, and stock essential medicines to handle any potential rise in cases.

Shigellosis, a bacterial infection primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, commonly causes symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting.

Health officials have cautioned that children are especially susceptible to the infection, and extra precautions are necessary in schools, childcare facilities and residential communities.

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The minister has urged the public to fully cooperate with containment measures and adhere strictly to recommended hygiene and sanitation practices.

Citizens have been advised to drink only boiled or purified water, maintain regular hand washing with soap, and ensure proper food hygiene practices to reduce the risk of infection.

Anyone experiencing symptoms has been urged to seek immediate medical attention without delay, as early detection and treatment are essential to avoid complications and curb further transmission.

The government reiterated that all required preventive steps are being actively enforced, including enhanced hospital preparedness and strengthened surveillance systems.

Officials also expressed confidence that coordinated administrative efforts, along with public cooperation, will help contain the outbreak and prevent its further spread.\

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With IANS inputs...