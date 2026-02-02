Advertisement
NewsIndiaShillong Teer Result Today 02.02.2026: First And Second Round Monday Lucky Draw Winning Lottery Numbers
SHILLONG TEER RESULT TODAY

Shillong Teer Result Today 02.02.2026: First And Second Round Monday Lucky Draw Winning Lottery Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Tuesday 02.02.2026: On February 02 the first and second round Shillong Teer numbers will be announced on 4 PM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association runs Shillong Teer, a one-of-a-kind lottery game centered on archery, scroll down for the result update.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 03:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shillong Teer Result Today 02.02.2026: First And Second Round Monday Lucky Draw Winning Lottery NumbersShillpng Lottery LIVE

Shillong Teer Result 2026 Monday: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the January 31 competition are available on the official website. Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are decided by correctly estimating the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game has two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM at Teer Betting Centres. 

Monday to Sunday, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with Sundays allocated for church visits. The game, unlike other lotteries in India, is legal and supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer Result 02.2.2026 Monday

Date First Round Result Second Round Result
02.2.2026

 XX

 XX

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at https://www.sarkariexam.com/. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2026: Check Steps To Participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday to Sunday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

In a single day, the player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target. The winner of the lottery is the individual who correctly predicts the number. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 arrows in the second.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

