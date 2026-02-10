Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015518https://zeenews.india.com/india/shillong-teer-result-today-10-02-2026-first-and-second-round-lucky-draw-winning-lottery-numbers-3015518.html
NewsIndiaShillong Teer Result Today 10.02.2026: First And Second Round Lucky Draw Winning Lottery Numbers
SHILLONG TEER RESULT TODAY

Shillong Teer Result Today 10.02.2026: First And Second Round Lucky Draw Winning Lottery Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Tuesday 10.02.2026: On February 10 the first and second round Shillong Teer numbers will be announced on 4 PM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association runs Shillong Teer, a one-of-a-kind lottery game centered on archery, scroll down for the result update.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shillong Teer Result Today 10.02.2026: First And Second Round Lucky Draw Winning Lottery NumbersShillpng Lottery LIVE

Shillong Teer Result 2026 Tuesday: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the February 10 competition are available on the official website. Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are decided by correctly estimating the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game has two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM at Teer Betting Centres. 

Monday to Sunday, at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with Sundays allocated for church visits. The game, unlike other lotteries in India, is legal and supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs.

Shillong Teer Result 10.2.2026 Saturday

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Date First Round Result Second Round Result
10.2.2026

 XX

XX

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at https://www.sarkariexam.com/. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2026: Check Steps To Participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday to Sunday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

In a single day, the player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target. The winner of the lottery is the individual who correctly predicts the number. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 arrows in the second.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC