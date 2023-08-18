Shillong Teer Result Today 18.08.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the number of arrows shot determines the winner. Meghalayateer.com has the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the August 17 competition. Winners in the Shillong Teer Lottery Game are chosen by properly predicting the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game consists of two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available through Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

Results are announced at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with Sundays reserved for church visits. Unlike other lotteries in India, the game is lawful and governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which consists of 12 clubs, organizes the game.



Shillong Teer Result 2023: List of other competitions

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Steps to check here

Shillong Teer lottery results are available at https://www.meghalayateer.com/. If you are unable to wait for the results, the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds can be viewed on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

Shillong Teer Lottery Tickets should only be purchased from authorized retailers. More than 5,000 ticket booking booths are located in Meghalaya's 11 districts. A ticket costs roughly Rs. 300, and the winning sum is around Rs. 8,000. They will then have to go through a simple betting procedure.

The player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a single day. The person who properly guesses the number wins the lottery. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round, and only 20 arrows are shot in the second round.