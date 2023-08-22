trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652158
SHILLONG TEER RESULT 2023

Shillong Teer Result Today 22.08.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer first and second round numbers will be announced on meghalayateer.com on August 22. Shillong Teer is a one-of-a-kind lottery game based on archery that is run by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind Meghalaya game in which the number of arrows shot determines the winner. Meghalayateer.com has the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of the August 22 competition. Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are determined by properly guessing the number of Arrows shot in a given day. There are two rounds in this lottery game. Tickets for both rounds are available at Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM. 

Monday through Saturday, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with church visits on Sundays. Unlike other lotteries in India, the game is lawful and governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs, organizes the game.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: List of other competitions in the state


Khanapara Teer
Jowai Teer and
Ladrymbai Teer

Shillong Teer Result: Here's how to check

The Shillong Teer lottery results may be seen at https://www.meghalayateer.com/. If you can't wait for the results, the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds will be available on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Steps to participate here

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets cost between Rs 1 and Rs 100. Monday through Saturday, sales begin at 10 a.m. In the first and second rounds, players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows, respectively. Meghalaya has around 5,000 ticket counters spread over 11 districts.

The player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target in a single day. The person who properly forecasts the number is the lottery winner. Every day, 50 archers fire 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 in the second.

