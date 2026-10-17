Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /4.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Shimla early Saturday morning: Epicenter recorded at 10 km depth

4.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Shimla early Saturday morning: Epicenter recorded at 10 km depth

A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Shimla and adjoining areas in Himachal Pradesh early Saturday morning, October 17. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were recorded at 4:36 AM at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the surface.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
4.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Shimla early Saturday morning: Epicenter recorded at 10 km depth
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
4.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Shimla early Saturday morning: Epicenter recorded at 10 km depth
2
3
4
5