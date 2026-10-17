/4.1 Magnitude earthquake strikes Shimla early Saturday morning: Epicenter recorded at 10 km depth

Tremors were felt across Shimla and neighboring areas in Himachal Pradesh early Saturday morning (October 17) following a mild earthquake in the region. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measured a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale and struck at precisely 4:36 AM local time.
EQ of M: 4.1, On: 17/10/2026 04:36:27 IST, Lat: 31.298 N, Long: 77.529 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/iYk7TgrD1w— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 16, 2026
Data released by the seismological monitoring agency confirmed that the focal depth of the seismic disturbance was centered 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface.
Residents in parts of Shimla reported waking up to mild shaking as the tremors lasted for a few seconds during the early hours.
Because the magnitude was relatively low, there were no immediate reports of loss of life, injury, or major structural damage from any part of the district.
Local disaster management authorities and emergency teams are monitoring the situation to ensure public safety across the hilly terrain.
More details are awaited...
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