Shimla Weather: Western Disturbance To Bring Rain And Snowfall Across Higher Areas; Cold Wave To Continue

Shimla weather: A western disturbance is set to become active over Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday, likely bringing long-awaited rain and snowfall across several parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to impact the region from December 30, with moderate rainfall and snowfall likely on December 31 and January 1.

The weather office said that higher and mid-hill areas are likely to receive snowfall, while lower and plain regions may experience rainfall. The spell is expected to continue until January 2, after which weather conditions are likely to improve on January 3 and 4. The rainfall and snowfall are expected to bring relief to farmers and orchardists, especially those dependent on winter moisture for crops and apple orchards.