Shimla Weather Update: Dense Fog Alert In Mandi, Bilaspur; Snow Likely At Higher Altitudes

Shimla Weather: The Meteorological Centre Shimla has issued a warning of dense fog in Mandi and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh. Light cloud cover is expected at some places across the state. Due to fog, visibility may be reduced during early morning and night hours, and people have been advised to remain cautious.

In Shimla, the maximum temperature is expected to remain at 18 degrees Celsius on both December 15 and December 16. The minimum temperature will be 9 degrees Celsius on December 15 and is likely to drop to 8 degrees Celsius on December 16.

Kangra is expected to record a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius on December 15. On December 16, the maximum temperature may rise to 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain unchanged at 7 degrees Celsius.

In Una, the maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius and the minimum 6 degrees Celsius on December 15. On December 16, the maximum temperature may increase to 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could drop to 5 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall and Cold Weather

Weather conditions remained adverse in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday amid alerts for rain and snowfall. Light snowfall was reported on high peaks in Lahaul, including Baralacha, Kunzum Pass, Shinkula, and the Rohtang Pass. Cloudy weather was witnessed in Shimla and several other districts.

Strong winds with speeds of up to 37 kmph were recorded in Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti. After snowfall in the higher areas, the entire Lahaul valley has come under the grip of severe cold.

Weather Outlook and Advisory

According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state till December 19. Light snowfall is likely in higher regions on December 20. Experts have advised motorists to drive slowly, maintain distance, and use fog lights, especially in fog-prone areas.

The Meteorological Department said the minimum temperature across the state has dropped by 2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures ranged between minus 4 and 12 degrees Celsius, with the lowest recorded at Kukumseri at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 2 to 7 degrees Celsius at several places and remain below normal in lower regions.