Shiv Sena attacks BJP on its 'dual policy' on reopening of temples amid COVID-19

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena in its party mouthpiece Saamana once again trained its guns at the BJP accusing them of following a dual policy on the matter of reopeing of temples. The editorial claimed that while some BJP leaders have been demanding that temples in Maharashtra be reopened, the Centre had decided to cancel the Amarnath Yatra due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The editorial says, "Due to the Corona crisis, 'gods' across the country are under lockdown. Not only temples but not all places of worship is closed, such is the government order. So most of the religious festivals too have been stopped. But a few days ago, senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra demanded that Chief Minister Thackeray should open the temples in the state immediately. BJP leaders are saying, "In the current crisis, society needs mental and religious support, so all temples should be opened." The Tirupati Balaji temple in the south was opened and 34 priests were infected with coronavirus. One of the chief priests even lost his life. At least leaders should keep this in mind. You cannot prove your Hinduism by chanting 'Open the temples' and by demanding 'Open the mosque and church' will not make you secular."

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on July 21 decided to cancel the Amarnath Yatra for this year amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the nation. Earlier, the authorities had said that the yatra would begin July 21 and continue till August 3. However, the decision is now being rolled back.