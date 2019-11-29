Shiv Sena calls PM Modi big brother of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

MUMBAI: A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister in an alliance with the NCP and Congress, Shiv Sena editorial Saamana on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the elder brother of Uddhav.

Saying that Shiv Sena and the BJP have been at cross heads over government formation in Maharashtra, the editorial asserted that the relationship between PM Modi and Uddhav is that of brothers. Saamana also added that Prime Minister belongs to the entire nation and not just of one party.

"If we accept this, then why should the state government keep any rage in their minds for those whose views do not match with ours? Afterall, Struggle and fight are part of our life," said Saamana.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece further said that Delhi may be the capital of the country, but Maharashtra is not a slave of the "Gods of Delhi" and the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, who has lived with this ideology is today sitting on the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Therefore, there will be no question of not believing that the belief of Maharashtra government will remain strong," Saamana added. Among the things Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave to Maharashtra, self-respect is of utmost importance, Saamana said.

Saamana further said that the Centre is running the economy from the business and revenue Maharashtra generates while adding that jawans from Maharashtra are getting martyred protecting the country at the border.

"In Delhi's court, Maharashtra will not stand in the fourth-fifth line but will uphold the tradition by working only by staying ahead," said Saamana and added that the saffron flag of Shiv Sena has been hoisted over the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Mantralaya building.

In a veiled warning to the BJP, Shiv Sena also said that enmity with the power of the saffron flag will only lead to the destruction of the hostile forces.

Shiv Sena and the BJP had won the Maharashtra assembly election in a pre-poll alliance with a clear mandate with BJP bagging 105 seats and Sena bagging 56 seats. However, the alliance broke after it was not able to reach a consensus on the power-sharing arrangements and the post of Chief Minister.

Following their break up, Shiv Sena approached the NCP and Congress to form an alliance and Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, in a spectacular oath-taking ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP, who was sworn-in as the CM for a second term with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, had quit on Tuesday after not being able to prove the majority also attended the oath-taking ceremony of Thackeray.