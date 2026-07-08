/Shiv Sena corporator, three others arrested for alleged assault on doctors at Kalyan hospital

A Shiv Sena corporator and three others have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on CCTV assaulting doctors and hospital staff inside a municipal hospital in Maharashtra's Kalyan, following a dispute over the treatment of a female patient.
Confirming the arrests, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said four people, including a woman, have been named in the case.
"In this assault case, there are four accused, including one woman. They include local corporator Ramesh Mhatre, Akshay Karande, Rajesh Pawar, and Pramod Nikam," Hemade told reporters.
According to the police, the incident took place at Shastri Nagar Hospital after an argument broke out over the treatment of a woman patient.
"A female patient had come to Shastri Nagar Hospital. An argument broke out over an issue regarding her treatment. Following this, the relatives of the patient came along with the accused and assaulted the on-duty doctor, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe, a female doctor, and a nurse," Hemade said.
He alleged that the accused abused, threatened and physically assaulted the medical staff.
"They misbehaved with them, beat them up, hurled abuses, and threatened them. Following this incident, Dr Vaibhav Salunkhe lodged a complaint yesterday, and a case has been registered," he said.
The ACP added that further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.
The incident drew sharp criticism from Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, who said violence against doctors could not be defended.
"Whether it is a male or female (doctor), assaulting someone is not an act of courage."
He also made it clear that political affiliation would not shield those accused. "Just because the person belongs to our party, we won't defend his actions," Shirsat said.
At the same time, the minister urged medical professionals to treat patients responsibly.
"In some cases, even the doctors' behaviour is not good, but still we won't support what the corporator has done," he added.
CCTV footage of the alleged assault has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage. Several healthcare organisations have demanded strict action against those involved, saying attacks on medical workers are unacceptable under any circumstances.
Ramesh Mhatre, however, has denied assaulting the woman doctor. Speaking to NDTV on Wednesday, he claimed he did not hit her and said he only slapped her mobile phone because she was not responding to repeated requests.
He maintained that he was trying to draw the doctor's attention after multiple phone calls went unanswered and insisted that his actions were aimed at ensuring timely treatment for the patient and her newborn.
Mhatre also said he would not apologise for the incident, claiming his intervention helped save the lives of the woman and her child. However, he added that he would express regret if the doctors apologised for their conduct.
(With IANS inputs)
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