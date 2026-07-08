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Shiv Sena corporator, three others arrested for alleged assault on doctors at Kalyan hospital

Confirming the arrests, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade said four people, including a woman, have been named in the case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Shiv Sena corporator, three others arrested for alleged assault on doctors at Kalyan hospital
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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