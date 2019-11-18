Shiv Sena corporators win Mumbai Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts unopposed

Amid the ongoing impasse over government formation in Maharashtra, it seems that Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have reached an agreement to form the new government in the state.

The new-found bonhomie between the three parties came to fore during the elections of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mumbai as both the Congress and NCP helped Shiv Sena candidates to win the two prestigious candidates by not fielding their candidates.

Shiv Sena corporators Kishori Pednekar and Suhaas Wadkar have been elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mumbai due to the tacit support of the Congress and NCP.

It is to be noted that November 18 was the last date to fill nomination for these posts and the election was scheduled to take place on November 22 but the Congress and NCP decided not to field their candidates thus allowing the Sena corporators to walk away with an easy victory.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party had already announced its decision to field its nominee for Mayor and Deputy Mayor post citing lack of numbers. Sources said that the BJP is planning to field its candidate for the post of leader of opposition in the BMC.

BMC is the richest civic body in the country and Shiv Sena's victory in the mayoral election with support from the Congress and NCP sends a clear message that the three parties are on the path to ink a deal to form the new government in the state.