Shiv Sena Leader’s Body Found In Gujarat: 45-Feet Quarry, Car Boot, And A Fugitive Brother

Shiv Sena functionary Ashok Dhodi’s body was recovered from an abandoned car’s boot in Gujarat, eleven days after his abduction from Dahanu in Palghar district. His family alleges his younger brother planned the kidnapping and murder.

Police pulled out the car from a 45-foot-deep stone quarry in Bhilad after a four-hour search operation. Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and local officers were present.

After Dhodi went on mission on January 20, his family registered a missing report, however, another case of abduction was registered when police recovered his slipper, spectacles and bloodstained documents on January 27. The investigation gained momentum when cops found CCTV footage from Wai Borigaon area of Dahanu and Talasari talukas, showing Ashok Dhodi’s red-coloured Brezza car headed towards Gujarat.

"Four persons were arrested in the case and have been remanded in seven-day custody by Dahanu court," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said last week. During police interrogation, the accused confessed and revealed the body’s location. "They had planned the murder carefully, avoiding main roads to evade CCTV," said Patil.

Police confirmed Ashok was killed the same day he was kidnapped. His body was sent to JJ Hospital for a post-mortem.

The main accused, Ashok’s brother Avinash Dhodi was detained a few days ago but escaped and now remains untraceable. Police said that he has a criminal record in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Police added that Ashok regularly opposed his brother’s illegal activities, including liquor smuggling and illegal sand dumping. He had even filed complaints that led to heavy fines for Avinash. The brothers had a long history of disputes.

Dhodi’s wife and son blamed Avinash for the murder. His wife said police ignored earlier threats against Ashok. "My husband was threatened many times. There was even an attempt to kill him in a car accident. His brother is part of the liquor mafia," she said.