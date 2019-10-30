Shiv Sena questions BJP over EU MP's presence in Jammu and Kashmir

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the presence of the European Union (EU) parliamentarians in Jammu and Kashmir since it is an internal matter of the country. A delegation of EU members visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday to asses the situation in the state. It is the first foreign delegation to visit Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the current situation in Kashmir Valley is completely under control with the people enjoying the new freedom. It asked the purpose of the EU delegation's visit to the Valley at this time, adding that the matter of Kashmir is not an international issue.

The Sena mouthpiece reminded the BJP that the matter was taken to the United Nations (UN) by Jawaharlal Nehru and is still debated. It added that the arrival of the delegation will give the opponents an opportunity to create unnecessary doubt.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Saamana asked that is giving permission to the EU team to visit Kashmir, not an external attack on the independence of India when the BJP didn't accept the intervention of the UN.

It further raked the issue that the other leaders of the nation were still not allowed to visit Kashmir, asking the function of the international delegation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The piece further said, "The people of Kashmir want peace, employment, industry, business, good education and order. However, all these can't be achieved until there is complete peace," it added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have ignited national sentiments by revoking Article 370. All we wantto say is that the delegation should return from Kashmir peacefully and the atmosphere of Kashmir should not deteriorate. The fight is with Pakistan-backed terrorism. The Modi government has alredy won this battle," it further added.