Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hugged former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi`s assassination convict upon his release, Shiv Sena said it is not a right ideal for the nation. Addressing the reporters today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Everyone knows Tamil Nadu`s politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the nation`s leader. He sacrificed himself for the nation. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. If Chief Minister felicitates his assassins, I think it`s not our culture."

"If someone drafts a new dimension like this, then it is not a right ideal for the nation," he added. On May 18, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin met AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi`s assassination.

CM Stalin shared a video where he was seen hugging Perarivalan. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has been rooting for Perarivalan`s release for a long time. Congress has said it was "deeply saddened" by the Supreme Court order to release AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case while its ally DMK has hailed the apex court`s ruling.

Notably, Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra in which the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are also partners.

