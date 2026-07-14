The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday issued a formal warning to its defected Lok Sabha members following reports that they are attempting to claim a "merger" with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.



Arvind Ganpat Sawant, the Leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, sent a detailed communication to the MPs--Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Nagesh Ashtikar, Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dina Patil--asserting that the parent political party has not authorised any such move.



"It has come to our knowledge through reports in the public domain that you, along with certain other Members of Parliament, are attempting to portray that there is a 'merger' of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) with the Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde. It is also learnt that you had approached the Speaker, Lok Sabha, claiming that you have merged - or seeking recognition of this purported 'merger'," Sawant stated in the letter.



He further states, "At the outset, it is made clear that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), being the original political party, has neither initiated, agreed to, nor permitted any merger with the Shiv Sena headed by Shri Eknath Shinde, or with any other political party whatsoever. This position has been categorically affirmed by Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, Paksha Pramukh (President) of the Party."



In the letter dated July 13, Sawant made it clear that the Shiv Sena (UBT) remains the original political party on whose symbol and mandate these members were elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



"Being the original political party on whose symbol, mandate and support you stand elected as a Member of the Lok Sabha, as you were aware, you were given a ticket by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) political party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The people of your constituency, reposing faith in the leadership of Shri Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray ji elected you through the name and Symbol of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The election was fought inter alia against the candidates set up by Shiv Sena, led by Shri Eknath Shinde."



Invoking the constitutional provisions regarding defection, Sawant argued that individual legislators do not have the authority to independently bring about a merger.



"In the absence of any merger of the original political party, no question of any merger of the legislature party. Further, no such merger is permissible or contemplated in law. Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India merely affords the legislators an option to accept or reject a merger of the original political party; it does not confer upon the members of the legislature party any authority to themselves independently bring about, or effect, such a merger," the communication added.



Detailing the party's proactive legal steps, Sawant highlighted that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has already sought the intervention of the Lok Sabha Speaker.



"The Party has already, by its representation(s) made to the Speaker, Lok Sabha, requested that no request seeking recognition of any merger -- or of any separate group -- made by any Member of Parliament elected on the symbol of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) be entertained. Pursuant thereto, the Hon'ble Speaker was pleased to afford an opportunity of hearing to the duly authorised representative of the Party, which opportunity was availed. It is a matter of record that, thereafter, the Hon'ble Speaker has not passed any order recognising any claim of merger," he said.



Six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar - formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday. The development reduced Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to 3 MPs and marked another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the party's split in 2022.

