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  • /Shiv Sena (UBT) issues notice to defected MPs, warns against merger with Eknath Shinde's camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) issues notice to defected MPs, warns against merger with Eknath Shinde's camp

In the letter dated July 13, Sawant made it clear that the Shiv Sena (UBT) remains the original political party on whose symbol and mandate these members were elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 03:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) issues notice to defected MPs, warns against merger with Eknath Shinde's camp
Image Credit: IANS

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