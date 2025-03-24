Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Mumbai Hotel Where Comedian Kunal Kamra Made Jibe At Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Khar on Sunday where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra had made ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recently filmed YouTube video.

According to police officials cited by PTI, the incident took place at Hotel Unicontinental, where Kamra’s show was recorded. Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue, ransacked the premises. The attack came after a video of Kamra mocking Shinde with a modified Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed FIR against Kamra in the MIDC police station and has demanded apology from the comedian within two days, reported ANI.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske strongly condemned Kamra, calling him a ‘hired comedian’ making comments about their leader for money.

“Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job,” Mhaske said while speaking to ANI.

Mhaske further asserted that Kamra would face consequences for his remarks. “We follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, and we will make sure Kunal Kamra is not free to move around—neither in Maharashtra nor in the country. Kunal Kamra will get a befitting reply, and he will come and apologise for his mistake,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi came out in Kamra’s support. Sharing a post on her official X handle, she wrote, “Dear Kunal, Stand strong. The man & the gang you exposed will go after you & so will his bikau people, but do understand the residents of the state share this sentiment! And like Voltaire said~ I Will Defend to Death Your Right to speak your mind.”

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske further escalated the attack on Kamra, warning that the comedian would be chased out of India. “You will be forced to flee India,” he declared in a video message.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also took a swipe at Shinde by sharing Kamra’s video on X with the caption “Kunal Ka Kamal.”

On Monday night, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the vandalism, calling it an act of cowardice. “Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath Mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone,” Thackeray wrote on X.

He also questioned the state’s law and order, stating, “By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe.” Thackeray frequently uses the Marathi term ‘Mindhe’ to taunt Shinde, as it means subservient.

(With agency inputs)