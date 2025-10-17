Advertisement
BJP MLA SHIVAJI KARDILE

Shivaji Kardile Passes Away At 66: Senior BJP Leader And 6 Time MLA Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Shivaji Kardile Passes Away At 66: BJP leader Shivaji Kardile, a six-time MLA from Rahuri constituency, passed away following a heart attack. He was known for his long political career and service to the people of Rahuri.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image: X/@Awhadspeaks

Shivaji Kardile Passed Away At 66: BJP leader Shivaji Kardile, a six-time MLA from Rahuri constituency, passed away on Friday following a heart attack. He was 66 years old. Kardile suffered the heart attack in the morning and was immediately taken to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, according to reports.

Despite efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead shortly after arrival. Known for his long political career and service to the people of Rahuri, his passing has saddened many. His last rites are scheduled to be performed later on Friday.

(This is a developing story).

