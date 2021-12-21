हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivaji statue vandalisation: Shiv Sena accuses BJP of having 'double standards'

Shiv Sena on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the issue of vandalisation of the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Bengaluru. The party said that the BJP resorts to double standards, as it demands vote on the name of  Chhatrapati Shivaji in elections, but stays silent on the issue of "insult" to Shivaji Maharaj.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also attacked the BJP, that currently rules the state of Karnataka, to act against the pro-Marathi outfit Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

"The Centre is practising double standards on this issue. To lure voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Varanasi and referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji and how he fought the Mughals. But not a single Union minister has uttered a word on the insult meted out to Chhatrapati Shivaji in a BJP-ruled state?" Raut told reporters.

Raut said that Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has worked hard for the causes of Marathis in the Belgaum region.

"They have made sacrifices and shed blood for the cause of Marathi-speaking persons in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border region," Raut said.

He claimed that the Karnataka government has illegally arrested more than 200 activists of MES and cane-charged them.

"What are sensitive leaders of the BJP doing?" Raut asked.

"It is one thing to talk of banning MES, but I dare them to ban the MES," the Shiv Sena leader said. 

Tags:
Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajShibaji Maharaj Statue VandalisationBengaluru Shivaji Maharaj Statue
