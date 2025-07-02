Shivakumar Backs Siddaramaiah’s Decision To Continue As CM, Says 'What Option Do I Have?'

Moments after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said, "Yes, I will continue," his deputy, DK Shivakumar, responded, "What option do I have?" Shivakumar emphasised that he stands by and supports CM Siddaramaiah.

"What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled," Shivakumar said.

"I don't want to discuss anything now. Lakhs of workers are supporting this party," he further added.

#WATCH | Chikkaballapur | On CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don't have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled...I don't…

Earlier, CM Siddaramiah, when asked if he would remain the Chief Minister for five years, said, "Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?"

"Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command?. Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said," he reiterated.

A day earlier, Shivakumar clarified that the discussions held during the recently concluded meeting of Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala with party MLAs were not about a cabinet reshuffle, but instead it was concerned with organisational aspects of the party.

"AICC general secretaries are meeting to discuss party organisation issues and accept requests from MLAs, but there is no discussion about changing the CM or expanding the cabinet," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, said.

(With ANI inputs)