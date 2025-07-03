Shivakumar Reaffirms Support For Siddaramaiah, Clarifies ‘Option’ Remark

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed his support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that for him, the party and the leadership's decision are important. He emphasised that their focus remains on winning the 2028 state assembly elections.

Reacting to his earlier remark, "What option do I have?", Shivakumar said, "I have to go by my party. My party is important. My leadership's decision is important. We have an aim to bring 2028 (state assembly elections), we will work for that."

On Wednesday, reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement of continuing as CM, Shivakumar said, "What option do I have?" emphasising that he stands by and supports CM Siddaramaiah.

"What option do I have? I have to stand by him and support him. I don’t have any objection to it. Whatever the party high command tells and whatever they decide, it will be fulfilled," Shivakumar added.

Earlier, CM Siddaramiah, when asked if he would remain the Chief Minister for five years, said, "Yes, I will, why do you have doubts?"

"Are BJP leaders Ashoka, Vijayendra, our high command?. Vijayendra, Ashoka are BJP men, Narayanswami is also a BJP leader. Write what I said," he reiterated.

A day earlier, Shivakumar clarified that the discussions held during the recently concluded meeting of Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala with party MLAs were not about a cabinet reshuffle, but instead it was concerned with organisational aspects of the party.

(With ANI inputs)