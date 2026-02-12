BREAKING | Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails
Kanpur Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, for the ₹10-crore Lamborghini crash. Despite a driver’s "proxy" confession and a "medical seizure" defense, CCTV footage and GPS data confirmed Mishra was behind the wheel.
In a major breakthrough, Kanpur Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent tobacco tycoon K.K. Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash on VIP Road. The arrest comes after days of high drama, including a rejected attempt by the family’s driver to take the blame and a medical defense that investigators labeled as "misleading."
लेम्बोर्गिनी कांड से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर
शिवम मिश्रा को किया गया गिरफ्तार
हादसे में 6 लोग हुए थे घायल
लेम्बोर्गिनी कांड से जुड़ी बड़ी खबर
शिवम मिश्रा को किया गया गिरफ्तार
हादसे में 6 लोग हुए थे घायल
