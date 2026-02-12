Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016096https://zeenews.india.com/india/shivam-mishra-arrest-lamborghini-crash-driver-swap-rejected-3016096.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after driver swap attempt fails
SPORTS CAR CRASH

BREAKING | Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails

Kanpur Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco baron KK Mishra, for the ₹10-crore Lamborghini crash. Despite a driver’s "proxy" confession and a "medical seizure" defense, CCTV footage and GPS data confirmed Mishra was behind the wheel.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING | Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt failsKanpur Lamborghini crash: Shivam Mishra arrested after 'driver swap' attempt fails. (PHOTO: Social media/X)

In a major breakthrough, Kanpur Police have arrested Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent tobacco tycoon K.K. Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash on VIP Road. The arrest comes after days of high drama, including a rejected attempt by the family’s driver to take the blame and a medical defense that investigators labeled as "misleading."

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Missile Deal
India set to buy missiles that rattled Pakistan; talks with France underway
face cleanser
Gentle Cleansing Products For Healthy Skin Care
men jeans
Top Trending Men’s Jeans from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit
Kajal Pencil
Best Long Lasting Kajal Pencils For Bold Eye Definition
MI VS RCB DY Patil Stadium
RCB-MI tussle as MI block DY Patil, venue uncertainty before IPL 2026
shoulder bags
Best Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Office Use
Bangladesh Election 2026
Bangladesh Polls: High-stakes election amid violence, and global power play
BCB to mend ties with BCCI during India vs Pak
BCB President eyes BCCI reset as ICC plans Asian-Five meet at Ind-Pak clash
Salman Khan
Lalit Pandit recalls how Salman Khan found steps for ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’
India–US trade deal
'India–US trade deal is the biggest betrayal to farmers': Kuldeep Dhaliwal