Shivraj Patil: The Controversial Personality Who Changed Clothes During 26/11 Attacks Three Times In Two Hours And Termed Gita As 'Jihad'

Senior Congress Party leader and former Home Minister of India, Shivraj Patil, passed away at dawn on Friday at his residence, 'Devghar,' in Latur, Maharashtra. He was 90 years old and had been ill due to old age.

A colossus within Indian politics, Patil held the position of Union Home Minister from 2004 to 2008 and served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. Patil is survived by his son, Shailesh Patil; daughter-in-law Archana, who is a party worker of BJP; daughter; and two granddaughters.

The Political Ascent And Seven Straight Victories

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Born on October 12, 1935, at Chakur village in Latur, Patil holds a science degree from Osmania University in Hyderabad and a law degree from Bombay University.

Entry into Politics: Patil entered politics in 1967 and remained a member of Latur Municipal Council till 1969.

Maharashtra Assembly: Elected twice as MLA from Latur Assembly constituency, Maharashtra Assembly, 1972-1980. Held various portfolios like Deputy Minister of Law and Judiciary. Speaker, Maharashtra Assembly.

Lok Sabha Dominance: Patil dominated seven consecutive Lok Sabha elections from 1980-1999 from Latur, winning seven times, except for the 2004 election, which he lost to the BJP candidate.

Patil enjoyed the confidence of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi and worked in various Ministries like Defence, Commerce, Science and Technology, and Civil Aviation. Patil also introduced the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ in 1992.

Controversies

Patil's life as the Union Home Minister lasted from 2004-2008 and witnessed controversies and intense pressure due to various security failures, including that of the 2006 Malegaon bomb blasts.

The 'Nehru of India' Allegation

During the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Patil came under heavy criticism with some people terming him as the 'Nero of India'.

Changing Clothes: Reports emerged that Patil was engaged with changes of clothing while the nation was under attack. It was alleged that he changed clothes three times in two hours. It was likened to Nero, who allegedly played his violin while Rome burned.

Allegation of Incompetence: US Ambassador David Mulford, in a diplomatic cable, labeled Patil as “incompetent and negligent” and thus Declared His Subsequent Removal as Unavoidable.

Attitude Towards The Gita

Because Prior controversy followed Patil again in 2022 as he compared the Hindu scripture, Bhagavad Gita, with 'Jihad' at an event. Although he clarified that he meant Duryodhana, the character from Mahabharat, with 'Jihad', he still maintained his stance on it.

Nandygram And Presidential Bid

N Patil was also accused of not rushing CRPF forces to Nandygram despite demands from the government of West Bengal, as a consequence of which police firings and casualties took place.

His name was considered for the presidency in 2007, but he could not become a candidate because of opposition from the left parties.

As a consequence, President Sonia Gandhi nominated Pratibha Patil. It is widely speculated that if Shivraj Patil had not lost the 2004 Lok Sabha Election due to a sympathy wave for his opponents, he could have been a strong contestant for the position of Prime Minister.

ALSO READ | Shivraj Patil, Former Union Home Minister, Dies At 91 In Latur, PM Modi Mourns Demise