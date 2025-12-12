BREAKING: Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91 In Latur
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away today at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra. He was 91.
Patil, a veteran politician, held several crucial positions during his long career, including serving as the Union Home Minister during the UPA-I government.
#WATCH | Latur, Maharashtra: Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur today
(Visuals from his residence in Latur) pic.twitter.com/C1SPaTAatf — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025
More details are awaited...
