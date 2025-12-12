Advertisement
BREAKING: Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91 In Latur

Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, at the age of 91. He served during the UPA-I government.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil passed away today at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra. He was 91.

Patil, a veteran politician, held several crucial positions during his long career, including serving as the Union Home Minister during the UPA-I government.

More details are awaited...

