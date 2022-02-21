Shivraj Singh Chouhan declares Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra holy place, bans meat & liquor sale

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (February 21) declared Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra as a holy place and banned meat and liquor sale there.

"I am declaring Kundalpur Siddha Kshetra as a holy place, meat and liquor will be banned here," said MP CM Chouhan.

"Whenever I face any problem in my life, I remember Gurudev and by his blessings, my problem is solved," asserted Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Panchkalyanak festival program in Kundalpur.

Madhya Pradesh CM attended the Panchkalyanak festival program in Damoh district's Kundalpur where he expressed his gratitude towards saint Vidyasagar.

