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NewsIndiaShobha Yatra procession passes through Clock Tower in Srinagar amid tight security
JAMMU AND KASHMIR NEWS

Shobha Yatra procession passes through Clock Tower in Srinagar amid tight security

Scenes of the pre-nineties were witnessed during Lord Ram’s birthday celebrations. Amid tight security, the Shobha Yatra procession passed through the iconic Clock Tower in Srinagar with devotees dancing and singing. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shobha Yatra procession passes through Clock Tower in Srinagar amid tight security

Amid tight security, a grand Shobha Yatra was organised in Srinagar on the occasion of Ram Navami, featuring a procession by Kashmiri Pandits through key city areas like Lal Chowk, Regal Chowk, and Habba Kadal. Yatra started at Kathleshwar Temple, Tankipora Habba Kadal, traversing areas like Lal Chowk, Clock Tower, Barbar Shah, and Hari Singh High Street. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF provided tight security cover for the Shobha Yatra, which started from Zaindar Mohalla in the old city of Srinagar and, after passing through the city's commercial hub Lal Chowk, Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Hari Singh High Street, and Jehangir Chowk. 

Devotees who were dancing and singing were wished and greeted by people of other faiths. Earlier, it was stopped due to the rise in terrorism in the valley, but now the situation is different. 

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Devotee Sandip said, “We pray for peace and brotherhood. The locals always support us a lot during the yatra. The decorations of the yatra were done by Muslims. We pray for peace in Kashmir and in the country and across the globe, and hope there should be no terror in Kashmir and people live peacefully."

The organisers expressed happiness and gratitude to both Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims for their support in carrying out the procession in Srinagar. Kashmiri Pandits living abroad also had come to be a part of the procession, recalled the scene of the pre-90s. 

A devotee, Ashok Kumar, said, “We are witnessing pre-nineties scenes, the same used to happen on this day in Kashmir, and we hope the future will be bright and brotherhood will take rebirth.”

The procession, marking a revival of tradition, features traditional attire and chants of "Hare Rama Hare Rama," accompanied by high security to ensure a peaceful celebration. 

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