Rupees 3,419 crores of electricity has been spent in one month! The owner of the house fell sick after seeing this electricity bill. According to the family, the old man is now admitted to the hospital. This is an incident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Shiv Vihar Colony in Gwalior, was shocked when the electricity bill arrived at her home in July. 3,419 crores of electricity has been consumed. Everyone in the family read the bill again and again to understand whether they are seeing a mistake or not.

Since then, Priyanka's father-in-law has fallen ill and is hospitalized. Priyanka's husband Sanjeev blames his father's illness on a wrong electricity bill. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Power Distribution Company (MPMKVVCL) is shaking as this news spreads.

The electricity department hastily informed that a big mistake has been made. They claim that this incident is the fault of a worker. A bill was immediately created again. In the new bill, Priyanka's electricity bill has been mentioned as Rs 1,300. General Manager of Electricity Transport Authority Nitin Manglik said that this incident happened due to the mistake of an employee. They are sorry for this. Madhya Pradesh Power Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that the worker who committed this crime will be identified. Priyanka's family is a bit shocked after receiving the new bill. But they are worried about the sick old man.