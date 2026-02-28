Advertisement
ODISHA RAPE CASE

SHOCKING: 23-year-old woman raped twice by her boyfriend and passerby, thrown off from 4th floor

Odisha rape case: A 23-year-old woman died after being allegedly raped and thrown from a four-storey building in Odisha. Two men, including her boyfriend, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Odisha rape case (Image credit: Representative/freepik)

Odisha rape case: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman died after being allegedly raped and thrown from a four-storey building in Odisha’s Paradip town in Jagatsinghpur district, police said. Two men, including her boyfriend, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Odisha Police, the incident took place on the night of the 22nd and 23rd. A complaint was received on the morning of the 23rd after the woman fell from the fourth floor of a building. Initially, a case of unnatural death (UD) was registered. However, as the investigation progressed, police said it was not an accidental fall.

Two arrested in the case

Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Verma said that the accused have been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Dhanbad, Bihar, and the woman’s boyfriend, Somnath Ojha. Both have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape, and murder.

Police said that on the night of the incident, the woman had gone to meet her boyfriend, Somnath Ojha. They reportedly had a quarrel. Later, he dropped her near a market area.

(Also Read: India weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert for March; mercury to hit 35°C)

Woman’s death

While waiting at a bus stand, the woman met Shubham Kumar, who was travelling towards Paradip on his motorcycle. Since she was heading in the same direction, he offered her a ride.

Police said that Shubham took her to the roof of his rented accommodation in Paradip, where he allegedly raped her. He then allegedly pushed her off the building. Her body was found the next morning.

During the investigation, police also recovered adult video content from Kumar’s mobile phone. Officials confirmed that further investigation is ongoing to establish all aspects of the case.

(with ANI inputs)

