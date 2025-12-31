Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001990https://zeenews.india.com/india/shocking-26-year-old-employee-jumps-to-death-from-5th-floor-in-bengalurus-electronics-city-3001990.html
NewsIndiaShocking! 26-Year-Old Employee Jumps To Death From 5th Floor In Bengalurus Electronics City
BIOCON EMPLOYEE DEATH

Shocking! 26-Year-Old Employee Jumps To Death From 5th Floor In Bengaluru's Electronics City

A 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of the company’s building in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 05:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shocking! 26-Year-Old Employee Jumps To Death From 5th Floor In Bengaluru's Electronics CityRepresentative Image

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of the company’s building in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. The incident occurred at the company’s premises on Hosur Road. Police said the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation, according to TOI.

The deceased has been identified as Anant Kumar, a resident of Banashankari in south Bengaluru. He was working in the finance department of Biocon and had been with the company for the past six months.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now