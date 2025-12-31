Shocking! 26-Year-Old Employee Jumps To Death From 5th Floor In Bengaluru's Electronics City
A 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of the company’s building in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru.
In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old employee of biopharmaceutical company Biocon died on Tuesday after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of the company’s building in Electronics City Phase II, Bengaluru. The incident occurred at the company’s premises on Hosur Road. Police said the exact reason behind the incident is still under investigation, according to TOI.
The deceased has been identified as Anant Kumar, a resident of Banashankari in south Bengaluru. He was working in the finance department of Biocon and had been with the company for the past six months.
