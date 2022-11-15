SHOCKING: Aftab Amin used to have SEX with other girls in the same house, keeping Shraddha's severed HEAD in fridge!

Aftab Amin Poonawalla killed his lover and kept the body parts in the fridge. After the incident in Delhi came to light, there was practically an uproar. Aftab's brutality shook the whole country. Delhi Police got more sensational information while investigating this brutal murder. They claimed that Aftab used to have physical relations with other girls in the same house by keeping Shraddha's body parts in the fridge. It is also claimed that he brought more than one woman to the house after killing Shraddha.

Online Dating App

Aftab met various women through an online dating app. He used to talk to them and create closeness. After that, he called all those women at home. According to Delhi Police, Aftab used to invite women to their houses and engage in promiscuous sex. In the last few months, he had physical relations with various women in that house. According to police sources, the women who used to come to Aftab's house to spend time with him had no idea about Shraddha's murder.

Bought New Refrigerator

Aftab bought a new fridge at home. The fridge was kept in one corner of the room. Aftab kept the pieces of his lover's body wrapped in several packets inside the fridge. Shraddha's severed head was also in that fridge. He used to keep his friends away from that refrigerator. Not only women but also Aftab's friends used to come to his house. They could all see a lot of incense burning inside the house. A strong fragrance is spread all around. But no one could have ever imagined that Aftab had hidden the dead body in the house. Aftab bought a new fridge of 300 liters after the murder. Shraddha's body parts were wrapped well in a packet and put in the fridge. Aftab opened the fridge every day at 2 am. He would pick up the lover's body pieces one by one. He would then go to the nearby forest and scatter the fragments, one each day.

Murdered In May

Delhi Police claimed that Shraddha was murdered in May this year. Within a month after moving to Delhi from Mumbai, Aftab killed his lover and live-in partner. Why did he kill Shraddha? Aftab told the police that Shraddha was pressuring him about marriage. But he really wanted to stay at the live-in. They used to quarrel about this. He killed because of that. The police came to know that Aftab had the habit of interacting with girls on dating apps and creating relationships. Shraddha also got to know that. The dispute between the two reached its peak.

Aftab's Claims During Interrogation

In the face of police interrogation, Aftab counter-claimed that Shraddha used to use the same dating app. She also mingled with other boys through that app. After killing Shraddha, Aftab himself admitted to the police that he called other girls and indulged in sexual relations in the same house. Aftab killed Shraddha by suffocating her. After that, he cut the lover's body into pieces with a sharp weapon. A total of 35 pieces were made of Shraddha's body.

Searched How to Clean Blood

In the investigation, the police found out that after Shraddha's murder, Aftab searched on Google- how to clean the blood?'. He also researched anatomy and physiology on the internet. He has a Google search on dismembering human bodies. Aftab told the police that he planned to kill Shraddha after watching the popular American crime web series 'Dexter'. On May 18, he carried out the murder plan. Aftab was arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday. He is currently in jail. He has been kept under the surveillance of CCTV cameras all the time. Two police personnel are always present outside his room.

Mental Disorder or Psychopath

Some psychologists claim that Aftab is actually a psychopath. He suffers from a special type of mental disorder. Maybe he has more murder precedents before Shraddha. According to some experts, it is not possible to do such an act under normal mental conditions. Shraddha leaves the house with Aftab in love. They left Mumbai in April and moved to Delhi. This infernal murder took place in less than a month there.

Information From Facebook

Police seized Aftab's mobile phone. It is being investigated. A lot more information is expected to be available from the mobile. According to Aftab's Facebook, he studied at St. Francis High School, Vasai. After that, he passed from LS Raheja College, Mumbai. Has a 'Faith' tattoo on his hand. One post read 'Heads up, stay strong, fake smile, move on.' Apart from Shraddha, his Facebook profile has pictures of many other girls. The police are looking for them. Additional DCP-1 South Delhi Ankit Chauhan said Shraddha and Aftab met through a 'dating app' in Mumbai. They lived together for three years and moved to Delhi. Soon after moving to Delhi, Shraddha started talking about marriage to Aftab. The two would often fight over this and get out of control. After that, on May 18, Aftab lost his temper and strangled Shraddha to death.

Inspired by the web series 'Dexter', Aftab cut Shraddha's dead body into 35 pieces. After that, he threw the body parts at different places in the forest of Chhatarpur enclave. Delhi Police arrested Aftab on Saturday. An investigation has already been started to look into the entire matter.