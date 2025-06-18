SHOCKING: Andhra Woman Tied To Tree, Humiliated Over Loan Dispute In Chittoor Goes Viral | WATCH

A 29-year-old woman, Sirisha, was reportedly bound to a tree and subjected to public humiliation by villagers in Narayanapuram, Chittoor district, in a dispute over a loan taken by her husband, police said on Monday. The episode, which took place when Sirisha went to the village to get the school transfer certificates of her children, has caused widespread outrage.

Sirisha, the wife of Thimmarayappa, was approached by villagers over a loan of around Rs 80,000, which she had to return to a villager named Munikannappa, and other amounts to villagers' organisations, said Kuppam DSP B Parthasarathi. The dispute grew when Sirisha's daughter hit a villager, and villagers proceeded to tie up Sirisha with a tree and insisted that her husband settle the dues. Police have filed a case under BNS sections 115, 126, and 112, read with section 3, and arrested five persons.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, representing Kuppam, condemned the "inhuman" act and demanded stern action against the culprits. Naidu asked the district Superintendent of Police to provide aid to Sirisha's family and stressed that legal awareness campaigns in rural areas should be conducted to avoid vigilante justice. "Such occurrences will not be tolerated," Naidu said, calling for dependence on legal procedures.

Sirisha told police her husband left her six months back in Bengaluru, although detectives believe they could still be involved in financial issues.

Political Leaders Slam "Shameful" Act

YSRCP MLC KRJ Bharat branded the incident a "shameful act," accusing the TDP government of charges of lawlessness in Kuppam. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila Reddy described it as an "inhuman and shameful act," emphasising the trauma caused to Sirisha's children. "This case makes it clear women are not secure, even within the CM's constituency," said Sharmila, seeking justice and preventive measures from the NDA coalition government.

Minister Anitha and TDP MLC K Srikanth contacted Sirisha over video call, providing support from the government and promising immediate justice. "We are with Sirisha and will make sure the accused have strict repercussions," they stated.

The case has put women's safety in question and re-emphasised the necessity of stringent legal enforcement across rural Andhra Pradesh.