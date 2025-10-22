Shocking Attack In Bengal: Woman Doctor Assaulted, Threatened With Rape At Hospital; 3 Arrested

Three people have been arrested in Uluberia, West Bengal, for allegedly assaulting a woman doctor at a government hospital and threatening her with rape. The shocking incident, coming a year after the brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, has ignited a political blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

The incident took place on Monday at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital in Howrah district. Reports say the accused, relatives of a patient admitted to the hospital, got into an argument with the doctor in the afternoon, during which they allegedly attacked her. Following the assault, the doctor lodged a police complaint, leading to the arrests.

The three accused have been identified as Sheikh Samrat, Sheikh Babulal a Home Guard serving as a traffic cop and Sheikh Hasibul.

The Joint Forum of Doctors, representing medical professionals in Bengal, visited Uluberia hospital and voiced serious concerns over the safety of doctors on duty.

The opposition BJP has sharply criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress over the incident. State BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said the Mamata Banerjee government had failed to learn from the RG Kar Medical College tragedy. “Trinamool has created a troubled society where perverted Home Guards and civic volunteers feel empowered by the party. They act as if the government belongs to them, disregarding police or administration. Lack of CCTV surveillance worsens the situation. This is deeply unfortunate,” he said.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar added that women in Bengal are “terrifyingly unsafe” under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, highlighting growing concerns over public safety in the state.

A woman doctor was… pic.twitter.com/JfaFXxioL8 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 21, 2025

"After the bone-chilling R.G. Kar Medical College rape and murder incident, the Chief Minister's loud claims stand completely exposed. The latest proof - the shocking incident at Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College in Howrah. A woman doctor was harassed and threatened with rape inside the hospital by a Home Guard! The doctor also alleged that there were no security personnel present at the time. The victim is now traumatised and living in fear," he said on X.

"No matter how much the failed Chief Minister @MamataOfficial tries to shirk responsibility, she and her incompetent, exposed police administration are squarely to blame. Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, women in Bengal are terrifyingly unsafe and each such incident shows the Trinamool government's sins have overflown their limits," Majumdar added.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arun Chakraborty called the Uluberia incident “condemnable and unfortunate” but noted that all the accused have been arrested. He retaliated against BJP criticism, asking, “Why was Suvendu Adhikari silent when one of his party workers was arrested in a rape case in Nandigram?”