HEART ATTACK DURING SEX

SHOCKING! Bengaluru man dies during sex with maid. Reason: Heart Attack

While having sex, the man developed chest pain and died of a heart attack. Police said that the victim had undergone an angioplasty surgery last year.

Last Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 10:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

An investigation into the death of a 67-year-old man whose body was found on the roadside in Bengaluru has revealed that he died while having sex with his domestic help, police said on Friday. The police probe revealed that the domestic help who was the victim`s lover, disposed the man`s body covering it with a bed sheet and plastic cover with the help of her husband and brother.

The accused have confessed that they did it out of fear of getting caught. According to police, the body of Balasubramanian from JP Nagar, was recovered from the roadside on November 17. The police after initiating probe found that he had left his house the previous day. He had gone out with his grandson. After dropping him to badminton class, he called up his family members and told that he would come to house late but never returned.

The man`s family had lodged a missing complaint with the Subramanyanagar police station. The police tracked his movements and found that he had gone to his lover`s house.

While having sex, he developed chest pain and died of a heart attack. Police said that the victim had undergone an angioplasty surgery last year. The police have detained the accused and questioning them.

