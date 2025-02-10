Advertisement
Shocking Death Of 23-Year-Old Woman While Dancing At Wedding In Madhya Pradesh

23-year-old Parinita Jain collapsed and died from cardiac arrest while dancing at her cousin's wedding in Vidisha, MP.

Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Death is an unpredictable event that can strike at any moment, and a shocking incident unfolded during a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. A 23-year-old woman tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest while dancing at the celebration.

The woman, identified as Parinita Jain, was a resident of Indore who had travelled to Vidisha to attend her cousin's wedding, as per multiple media reports. 

The video of the incident goes viral on social media which captured the moment when Parinita was performing a dance to the popular Bollywood song "Lehra Ke Balkha Ke" on stage during the event. Suddenly, she collapsed on stage, leaving everyone in shock and disbelief.

This unfortunate incident has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the unpredictable nature of health-related emergencies even during moments of joy.

 

 

 

