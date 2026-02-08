NewsIndiaShocking details emerge in Delhi biker death: Body lay in pit for 8 hours as five people knew but did not help
Shocking details emerge in Delhi biker death: Body lay in pit for 8 hours as five people knew but did not help
Shocking details have emerged in a Delhi biker accident case, where officials revealed that five individuals knew a 25-year-old biker had fallen into an open pit yet chose not to call for help, leaving him undiscovered for almost eight hours.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement