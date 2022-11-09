'Shocking', says Congress on lotus featuring in G20 logo; BJP responds

New Delhi: In a response to Congress’ comment on lotus featuring in the upcoming G20 summit logo, Bhartiya Janata Party on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, hits out at the national party and said that their comment is an “insult” to Hinduism as the flower is associated with deities Lakshmi and Saraswati. He also clarified that being a national flower selected by the Congress government, the current generation of leaders should have some respect for their ancestor’s decision.

"The opposition party should know that lotus is the national flower and it was selected by the Congress government. So, the current generation of its leaders should have some respect for their ancestors' decision," BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The use of the lotus, the BJP's party symbol, in the logo for India's G20 presidency sparked outrage from the opposition Congress party, which accused the ruling party of "shamelessly" advertising itself. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had rejected a similar move of making the Congress’ flag the national flag of India.

"Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now, BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking, we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won't lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly!" Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Trivedi also launched a fresh attack on the Congress and the AAP over some controversial remarks by their leaders about religion, saying secularism for them meant expressing hatred towards Hinduism.

Trivedi also sought to know the Congress' credentials from Rahul Gandhi, after the party's Karnataka working president Satish Jarkiholi allegedly remarked that the word 'Hindu' was derived from Persian and it meant "dirty".

The saffron party also highlighted a mass conversion in Chattisgarh's Rajanandgaon, in which the city mayor from the Congress reportedly participated.

"What mantra is Rahul ji blowing in the ears of the people during his Bharat Jodo Yatra?...Not to hesitate to hurt Hindu sentiments if that fetches votes?" Trivedi said during a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He claimed that Congress had once termed Hindus "terrorists", and now leaders of the "newest party" (AAP), too, were hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

"Both these (AAP and Congress) proponents of secular politics express hatred and disrespect towards Hinduism and the feelings of Hindus. That for them is the meaning of secularism," Trivedi said.

"Now what do young politician (Rahul Gandhi) and 'bagula bhagat' (pretentious devout Arvind Kejriwal) have to say about the insensitive remarks of their party leaders? It shows their double character," he said.

The BJP leader also sought to know why the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not taken out in Gujarat, the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.