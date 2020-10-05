Shocking! Teenage student forced to strip, thrashed with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

In a shocking incident, a group of school students allegedly strip their senior and thrashed him with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The victim, who studies in class 12, was taken to a forested area in a car by four Class 10 students from his school and was assaulted by them.

It is learnt that the accused recorded the whole incident and threatened to post it on social media. Police said it is likely he police suspect that the Class 12 student was thrashed over a girl.

According to police, the 17-year-old boy had gone to meet a girl, who studies in class 10 in his school. The boy went to meet the girl with two of his friends in his car.

As soon as the boy came out of the car to talk to the girl, the four students of Class 10 came out of nowhere and started beating him. The teenager's friends tried to save him but they were also thrashed by the accused.

The four boys then forced boy to sit in his own car and made him drive to a forest. The accused boys then stuffed a cloth in his mouth and transferred some of his photographs to his mobile phone. The accused also deactivated all social media accounts of the victims.

The accused also forced the boy to take off his t-shirt and beat him with sticks and belt, reported The Times of India. In his complaint before the police, the boy said that the four accused also recorded a video of the assault and made him confess that he was in a relationship with a girl of the school.

A police officer said it seems the four accused had planned the attack well in advance. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).